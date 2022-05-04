$198.68 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $198.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $191.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $803.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.30 million to $819.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $836.90 million, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $870.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $8,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000.
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.