1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

