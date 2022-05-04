1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. 1stdibs.Com has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.