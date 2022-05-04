$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Equifax posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48. Equifax has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.