$2.26 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.90. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,989. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.