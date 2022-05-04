$2.26 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.90. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,989. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.