$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

