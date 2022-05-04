$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.12. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $218.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,470. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $210.62 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.