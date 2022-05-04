$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.04. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.85. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.