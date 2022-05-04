$2.95 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.85.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

