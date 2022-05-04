$243.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $243.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.90 million and the highest is $252.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $215.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $982.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $978.80 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

