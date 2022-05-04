$26.54 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.85 million and the lowest is $26.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $113.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.16 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $128.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

