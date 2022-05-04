$278.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post sales of $278.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.60 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $568.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,974,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $104,503,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

