$282.05 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post $282.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the highest is $283.00 million. Interface reported sales of $253.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth about $2,327,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

