$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

