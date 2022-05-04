$310.64 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report sales of $310.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.22 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 103,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

