$33.43 Million in Sales Expected for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $33.19 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $160.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.22 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $108,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $85,647,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,548,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

