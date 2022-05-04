$339.80 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $339.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.30 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

HMN stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

