$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will announce $4.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.