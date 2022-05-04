$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) to post $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $18.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $20.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

