$4.59 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.12. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $19.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

LYB opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

