$4.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report $4.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

