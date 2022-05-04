$4.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will report $4.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.