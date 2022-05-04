$405.18 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) to announce $405.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

