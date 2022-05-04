$407.60 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will announce $407.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.20 million. ePlus posted sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

