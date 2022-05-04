$420.62 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will post sales of $420.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.13 million and the lowest is $393.85 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

HLI opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

