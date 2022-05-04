$421.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to report $421.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.70 million and the lowest is $420.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $452.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.