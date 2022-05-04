$421.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to report $421.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.70 million and the lowest is $420.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $452.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
