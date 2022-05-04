$474.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) to report $474.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.36 million and the lowest is $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $390.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

BFAM opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

