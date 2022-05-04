$487.42 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will report $487.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

