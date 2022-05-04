$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.96 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.07 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 233,823 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ooma by 1,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

