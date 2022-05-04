$49.95 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $54.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

