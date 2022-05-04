$491.71 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report $491.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.21 million to $498.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
