$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

May 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) to post $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in International Paper by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 42,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

