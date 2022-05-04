$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to post $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in International Paper by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 42,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

