$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will announce $520,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Nyxoah reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.74 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,646,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

