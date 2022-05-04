$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

