$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the lowest is $6.62 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $30.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.52 billion to $30.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.30 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.