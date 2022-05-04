$71.51 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.09 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $293.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

