$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post $8.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.99 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $38.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

