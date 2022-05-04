$91.67 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will announce $91.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. DZS reported sales of $82.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $395.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

DZS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.