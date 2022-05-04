$98.38 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce $98.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $98.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.