$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post $988.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.14 million and the highest is $993.68 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,282 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

