A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A2A stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. A2A has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.
About A2A (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A2A (AEMMY)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.