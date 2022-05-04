A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A2A stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. A2A has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

About A2A

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

