AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAON. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

