AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. AAON has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $813,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

