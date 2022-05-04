AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given New SEK 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

ELUXY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.15. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

