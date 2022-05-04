AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

ELUXY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.15. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.