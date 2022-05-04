Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

