Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 104,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 277,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About Acacia Research (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.