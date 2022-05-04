Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of ACTG opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 104,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 277,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
About Acacia Research (Get Rating)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
