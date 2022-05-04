Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

