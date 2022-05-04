Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.