ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 552 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $10,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brendan Teehan sold 472 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $11,233.60.
ACAD opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $16,742,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
