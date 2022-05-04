ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 894 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $16,252.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,742 shares in the company, valued at $304,369.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

