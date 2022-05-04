ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 2,865 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.